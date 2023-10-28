Lifelong Democrat Bobby Stephen endorses Chris Morgan for Alderman in Ward 1

I am writing to endorse Chris Morgan for Alderman in Manchester’s Ward 1. As a former State Senator and NH’s Boxing Commissioner since 1974, I know how important it is to engage youth in pro-social activities. Chris Morgan has a long history of providing those activities to Manchester youth through the flag football league he has spent so much time developing as well as through coaching and refereeing soccer.

I have raised my family teaching the importance of community service. Chris Morgan exemplifies the importance of community service which is so important to maintain the high quality of life we have always enjoyed in New Hampshire. Now Chris wants to take his spirit and strong work ethic to the Board of Aldermen. I am certain Chris Morgan will be a tremendous asset to the Board and will further the best interests of not only our future leaders but also of all citizens.

I encourage you to vote for Chris Morgan for Alderman in Ward 1 in the upcoming election.

Bobby Stephen is the Founder and Chairman of the Board of the Bobby Stephen’s Fund for Education. Bobby is a lifelong resident of Manchester and has been a successful small business owner, former NH State Senator, and has served NH in various roles including the Deputy Executive Director of NH Job Training and the Director of Community Services at the NH Department of Resources and Economic Development. Bobby, a former Golden Gloves State Champion, is the longest standing Chairman of the NH Boxing and Wrestling Commission (holding this commission for over 40 years and appointed by 10 Governors.) Bobby lives in Manchester with his wife of over 50 years, Shirley, and has three sons and eight grandchildren, all who live in Manchester. Bobby dedicates the majority of his time supporting his passion of helping others who are less fortunate, by continuously securing event sponsors and raising funds to support the educational aspirations and goals of NH’s at-risk and under-served.

