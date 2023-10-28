Lifelong Democrat Bobby Stephen endorses Chris Morgan for Alderman in Ward 1

To the Editor:

I am writing to endorse Chris Morgan for Alderman in Manchester’s Ward 1. As a former State Senator and NH’s Boxing Commissioner since 1974, I know how important it is to engage youth in pro-social activities. Chris Morgan has a long history of providing those activities to Manchester youth through the flag football league he has spent so much time developing as well as through coaching and refereeing soccer.

I have raised my family teaching the importance of community service. Chris Morgan exemplifies the importance of community service which is so important to maintain the high quality of life we have always enjoyed in New Hampshire. Now Chris wants to take his spirit and strong work ethic to the Board of Aldermen. I am certain Chris Morgan will be a tremendous asset to the Board and will further the best interests of not only our future leaders but also of all citizens.

I encourage you to vote for Chris Morgan for Alderman in Ward 1 in the upcoming election.

Signed,

Bobby Stephen