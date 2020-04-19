Life lessons are an education

O P I N I O N

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the new normal became the unknown. Life during a pandemic is a learning experience. Every situation in life is a learning moment.

This brings me to the reason for my letter. When I heard the Manchester School District was going to deliver meals to kids during the week and on the weekends, I tried to understand how this would be implemented. All I knew was SNHU partnered with the District to provide meals for the kids and families on weekends. I picked up the phone and called Jennifer Gillis, Assistant Superintendent for the Manchester School District. Through this initial conversation I remained skeptical. I didn’t fully understand what the district already knew. How would I? I don’t work in the district. This is where Jen became the teacher and I, the student.

The first weekend of food distribution, I showed up at Memorial High School along with many district, SNHU, and parent volunteers. I arrived 20 minutes early and a line had already formed. Officer Abruzese, the Southside Middle School Resource Officer, was already there interacting with those who arrived early. Now, anybody who knows Officer Abruzese understands one thing: he can engage anybody in a conversation and keep a smile on a person’s face. The topics were endless and the conversations, free-flowing.

The bus arrived at the school a little behind schedule because this was the first weekend. I didn’t know what to expect. The back door of the bus opened and there had to be close to 1,000 meals packed into the bus. Each bag contained two sandwiches, pasta salad, chips, and other goodies. Then there was the endless crates of milk cartons. Lynn from the District arrived. She was the field General. She had everything planned to a tee.

Jen Gillis arrived and the distribution began. There was Officer Aburzese, carrying milk crates off the bus as we unloaded meals. Each person who attended approached but maintained social distancing. Some had bags, others did not. Before we knew it, each of us began walking the meals and milk to the cars. As the morning wore on, we all engaged in conversations with each other and with those who came to pick up food; each interaction as unique. I soaked in the process as the morning unfolded. I listened to Jen and I listened to the people. You see, reading about the concept and seeing the concept come to life are two entirely different scenarios. As I listened to Jen talk I began to realize she was the teacher and I the student. By the end of the morning as the bus was preparing to roll to the next stop, reality still did not set in. I was in processing mode.

A few hours later, when I arrived home, my wife asked me how it went. I just stared at her and said, I finally get it. I finally understand what Jen Gillis told me a week earlier. As the day wore on, the more I began to understand what Jen and other district officials already knew. I began to understand the meaning of what the district and SNHU were doing. Every Saturday morning for the last month, the district, SNHU, Peter Perich (Ward 8 School Committee) and the many volunteers continue to show up to deliver just a little bit of hope. A little security during unprecedented times.

As the weeks go by the process has been enhanced. The distribution is a well-oiled machine where cars pull up and the volunteers get the household count and meals, along with milk, are delivered to the vehicle.

Through this process I was reminded once again, life lessons are an education. We are never too old to ask questions. We are never too old to become educated. Jen Gillis may be the Assistant Superintendent for the Manchester School District, but she is still the educator in the trenches, teaching people such as myself and many others, life lessons which will never be forgotten.

Thank you to Jen, the district, and SNHU, Manchester Police, and the many volunteers for all you are doing through these unprecedented times. Thank you for continuing to educate people like me … because life lessons are an education.

Michael Porter lives in Manchester and serves as Alderman for Ward 8.