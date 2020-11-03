Life in the Streets: VOTING DAY IS HERE!

O P I N I O N

Today is VOTING DAY! Did you get your vote in today?!?

Today is the day of ALL days. For days, weeks, months and even YEARS now everyone has been waiting for this moment. People being murdered by police with weapons, deadly airborne viruses and more have been the topic of daily conversation in this country for a long time now, and a lot of us are hoping today can be the start to something new and a brighter tomorrow.

Today is the day that the country decides on its next president to take office. November 3, 2020, has been on EVERYONE’S calendar since this whole debacle started. Trump vs Biden. Harris vs Pence. Left vs Right. Any who, I’m not here to discuss colors or sides…I want to recap my experience at the polls today!

So, I visited Gossler Park elementary school to cast my vote today and it was jam-packed! Since I was registered at a different Ward last election I had to register to vote in Ward 11 today. Not time consuming whatsoever surprisingly…I got finished within 6 minutes! Once I finished registering I hopped in line to receive my voting packet to patiently wait my turn. There were a handful of police officers on the scene but nobody got rowdy or disrespectful. I was very HAPPY to see that everyone, LITERALLY everyone had a mask on inside the building! A part of me had this funny feeling that non mask wearers wore masks today to “show support” for the candidate that they seem to think is worthy. Regardless of that fact, I was happy to see A LOT of people and everyone wearing masks and being safe!

So as much as I wanted to take pictures of the inside of the voting booth I couldn’t because that’s naughty and against the rules. So I took pictures of everything else! Registration took a matter of minutes so that was cool. Chatted up a few people in line while we all patiently waited our turn to receive our packets. Interesting to talk to someone who votes differently from you but is civil? Never thought I’d see it in my life! I took the most secure, hidden spot to take on this almighty task. There was no way I could just write my answers down in the standing booths…I had to sit for this one! So the first choice I see is Biden vs Trump. I see many other names I’ve come to learn in the past few weeks so it was a very fast and smooth process to vote today. Educating myself on what each candidate stood for allowed me to pick with ease and no stress! I like self educating on hard topics, it’s fun to me!

I placed my vote just an hour ago at Gossler Elementary School and I just got back home. I rushed to make sure to write this article before polls CLOSE. It is currently 4 p.m. and in New Hampshire the polls close at 7 p.m. SO IF YOU HAVEN’T VOTED AND ARE READING THIS YOU MUST GO NOW! Take your place in history and cast your one and only vote. This country needs you and life in general could use some uplifting positivity. VOTE TODAY!

