Life in the Streets: Studio 550 Clay Sculpting!

Hey Manchester! Spring is here and it’s time to get some life back into our community!

This past week has had beautiful weather, sunshine and the community out and about getting that precious vitamin D! I took this opportunity to check out a fun, community-focused company that I have had my eye on once my vaccine shots kicked in, and that’s Studio 550 Art Center! They have been on my long list of places to visit once a week in the community and boy am I glad I did! You will see pictures of my time there throughout the article, along with information to educate you on how you can arrange a night of clay sculpting for yourself! No matter the occasion, Studio 550 will help you make memories!

STUDIO 550

It’s more than just classes…Studio 550 is actually a community! There are one-day workshops and 10-week classes for kids and adults, they offer a community studio membership program for experienced potters, a new paint-your-own-handmade pottery studio, and a handmade gift shop.

On their website Studio 550 states that this is a place for people who have not made “art” since they were children, for people looking to learn something new and for makers that are looking for a new space to work within. Being located in Downtown Manchester you will be sure to find parking and get to the Studio with ease. I am telling you this place has GREAT VIBES! They believe art is for everyone, regardless of age, income, background, or anything that typically would hold someone back. Art is INCLUSIVE!

BOOK A PARTY

When they say, “No matter the occasion, we help you make memories,” I think that is an understatement as someone who never has clay sculpted who now wants to have a wheel in his house! I love this hobby. Studio 550 will book a party for the following occasions:

Birthdays

Office Outings

Retirement

Weddings

Family Gatherings

Ladies Night

And Many More Functions!

They also offer:

10-Week Classes

Special Subject Workshops Clay Studio Memberships (there’s even space for food or drinks before or after your workshop for an additional fee).

CLAY STUDIO MEMBERSHIP

On these useful handouts I grabbed on my way out the door from my Date Night at Studio 550 I found detailed specifics, like “How to know if you need a Studio 550 Membership.” So let’s go over those now!

You want to work in a community that inspires you You d on’t want to spend the money You want time and space to do your thing You aren’t sure how to elevate your brand

I would highly recommend Studio 550 to anyone and say get ready for the most fun you have had in a while! To find a membership level that fits your needs, visit Studio 550 Art Center – Community clay studio, art classes, parties & more (550arts.com)