Life in the Streets: Remote and hybrid kearning dilemma

O P I N I O N



What loving parent actually wants their kid in hybrid?

When I sit down and approach these articles, I ALWAYS make sure to write from the perspective of a long-time city resident, a Black man and a father of two. I always keep it real and deliver it just how it is. So with that said, I wonder who gave the OK for children to be put in direct danger of contracting the coronavirus? What do I mean when I say this? I’m talking about this idea of “HYBRID LEARNING.” Nothing about it makes me think that these children are safe. See, I’d understand it if the reason we were out of school was anything less than a deadly virus … but it’s not! So imagine my freak-out moment when I got the email from my kids’ middle school (I won’t name for privacy sake) that they were opening up for HYBRID LEARNING and then another email discussing a new COVID-19 dashboard. The whole thing makes me feel like the adults in charge don’t care about who lives and dies. And that’s MY OPINION. NO ONE ELSE’S. Covid-19 has absolutely torn this country apart and we are nowhere close to fixing it. As a dad, I am worried for my kids.

What happened to that extra layer of security and fear that this country seemed to have back in April and May? Reading emails like this make me sad and realize that everyone just gave up. Ever since June 1, 2020, it feels like this country has just taken its foot off of the pedal and has given up on keeping people safe. I hate the fact that the powers that be in this country are more concerned with making money than preserving lives. Lives that aren’t even 14 years old yet. Me as a father, a loving father, I could never be OK with sending my two pre-teen kids into an environment that could potentially kill them. There have been so many deaths in this country already, too many!

In my bio for Manchester Ink Link, it states that I work as a substitute teacher for the Manchester school district. So with that insider information, I was able to find out two days before it was reported that there was an employee of an elementary school right here in good ol’ Manchester suffering from the coronavirus! Why did it take two days to become public knowledge?! That right there made me feel better about not finding more work in the school system because even though they are supposed to be educators…there are some people out there who think that they should be embarrassed about having the virus. The problem with that action is they are now an infected person, working and breathing near people who are not infected! This is why I REFUSE to send my kids into hybrid learning. I am totally fine with my kids being at home and not at risk of contracting a virus. At the time of this writing there are a reported 219,000 deaths from Coronavirus…yep, there’s no way my kids will be a part of that!

So as I finish up here, I know that my concerns won’t sway parents to change their minds. I think it’s safe to say that the kids in hybrid won’t go back to remote-only but I do stress the fact that everyone wear masks until this virus is under control. I hope you keep your kids safe as this virus doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon! Going into winter I fear that indoor gatherings will only increase!

(Also don’t forget that in less than three weeks we are voting for our future!)

