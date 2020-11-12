Life In the Streets: My kids are celebrating the election results!

O P I N I O N

I went out and voted! Life is starting to turn for the better!

Last week seemed to be the most stressful week in American history. EVERYTHING was on the line. People of color, women of all shapes and sizes – all were in jeopardy of suffering another four years of terror. The last four years have provided nothing but agony and pain for my family. To put this in the correct light, picture three years ago when my then 7-year-old son asks me why Donald Trump hates brown people. With a reputation like that, how in the world was he expecting to get re-elected? With behavior toward women that is not acceptable and language toward people of color, I say good riddance to the man that was so great at dividing our country and our families at home.

Early Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m. I heard my phone ring from the other room but didn’t get up fast enough to answer it. After about 10 minutes I made my way to the phone and to my surprise (and slight fear) I missed a phone call from my 12-year-old daughter. So I hop back on the phone and give her a buzz. She answers the phone in an excited hurry and takes .5 seconds to blurt out in utter happiness that Joe Biden will be the next President-elect and she was excited! My daughter has had Snapchat for three years and for the first time last Saturday she decided to use the story feature, and all day you can bet your bottom dollar that all of the snaps were about Donald Trump losing! It blows my mind that a man in his 70s is able to negatively move the emotional needle of elementary children and be so bad that they root against him in their such-short livee! I love these kids. They are geniuses. The future looks bright!

So, in my last ‘Life in the Streets’ article I spoke about wanting to start up a collaboration with Central High School to highlight some of the great staff, but it seems for the moment they have decided to hold off on the collab.

But the show must go on! So even though I had basically all of my eggs in that basket, I have started to recover and connect with two other local business owners I know and through them, I will be able to expand upon this Life in the Streets blog! I like writing about my adventures and will continue to do so, I just also have a passion for pulling the curtain back on businesses and organizations in Manchester that rarely get the spotlight.

One of those places being the Salvation Army on Cedar Street. I have been going there as a volunteer since 2004 and just like everyone else, they got hit by coronavirus lockdowns hard. The real issue here is that this location had an afterschool program called “Kids Café” that fed families that are lower-income and struggling with groceries. I can’t wait to bring stories like this to all of the readers here at Manchester Ink Link. Salvation Army is a place that is near and dear to my heart. You will fall in love with the Salvation Army – just like I did!