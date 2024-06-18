Life can be prickly

No one has ever accused To Share Brewing of not being lively. And how do you know you’re really alive? By the challenges you face.

Owners Aaron and Jenni Share are facing a big one now — Jenni has breast cancer, and she is dealing with it very much in her way, pragmatically, effectively, and getting s*** done in spite of it.

The brewing continues, the business continues. The beers continue to be delicious. (Just yesterday I had their Prickin’ Awesome Gose after some yard work and it was perfection.)

It’s important to note that Jenni’s cancer was discovered early and the prognosis is good. She is now into the ongoing march of chemotherapy, infusions, surgery, and radiation treatments. But the treatment is costly and donations are welcome. And there will be fundraising activities. Below are some words from the To Share team….