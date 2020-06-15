Liberty House launches $250K ‘Mission Renovate & Restore’ campaign

MANCHESTER, NH – Liberty House, which provides sober transitional housing and various services for homeless and struggling veterans, announced the launch of “Mission Renovate & Restore: Combating Veteran Homelessness.” The special campaign will raise funds to help more than double Liberty House’s residential capacity, facilitate an expanded set of services, and offer programming to more veteran populations, including disabled and retired veterans.

Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, the first $250,000 in donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar between now and July 30.

Funds from “Mission Renovate & Restore” will support the first phase of renovations and retrofitting for the future home of Liberty House, a 16,000-square-foot facility in Manchester. It includes the creation of 13 new bedrooms, handicap-accessible bathrooms, entryways and living spaces, and the remodeling of the building’s library, resource room and case management services room.

The renovations will enable Liberty House to provide transitional living services for retired and disabled veterans and short-term emergency beds for veterans who are awaiting housing, in addition to the homeless veterans in recovery that it already serves.

“We are incredibly blessed with the generosity of this anonymous donor in helping us launch a matching gift campaign that will allow us to complete the critical first phase of the renovation, which includes living space for our veteran residents,” said Jeff Nelson, executive director of Liberty House. “Prior to this gift, we were extremely concerned about fundraising for this project. This donor has just breathed new life into it, ensuring more veterans will have access to the resources and programs they need on their road to recovery, independence and permanent housing.”

Liberty House plans to move from its existing facility on W. Baker Street to the new Orange Street location by the end of the summer.

For more information on “Mission Renovate & Restore,” or to make a gift, please visit www.libertyhousenh.org/restore

About Liberty House

Liberty House, a program of Catholic Charities NH, provides a safe, respectful and substance-free transitional housing and support community for homeless and struggling American veterans committed to a path of independence and self-sufficiency. For more than 15 years, the veterans at Liberty House have worked together to rebuild confidence, enhance their mental and physical wellness, attain stable employment and lead fulfilling, substance-free lives. For more information, visit www.libertyhousenh.org.