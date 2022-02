Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Feb. 26, Libertarians and Republicans will face off at JFK Coliseum to raise money for the Children’s Scholarship Fund.

Founded in 1993, the Children’s Scholarship Fund is a privately funded tuition assistance program that provides scholarships to low-income families seeking to send their children to private schools.

The game will start at 4:15 p.m., with gates opening at 4. Tickets can be found here.