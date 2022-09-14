UPDATED: Bolduc leads, Leavitt, Hassan, Pappas, Sherman and Sununu advance

⇒ PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS – STATEWIDE AND WARD-by-WARD

MANCHESTER, N.H. – As New Hampshire’s state and federal primary day winds down, congressional candidate Matt Mowers appears to have lost the 2022 New Hampshire First Congressional District Republican nomination to former Trump Administration deputy press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Mowers, the 2020 Republican Nominee, spoke to supporters at Murphy’s Taproom on Tuesday night, but left without making a speech.

As of approximately 11 p.m., the New York Times reported with 44 percent of the vote in across the district, Levitt held a 33 to 26% lead.

If the lead holds, Leavitt will go on to face Democratic incumbent Chris Pappas, who did not have any challengers on Tuesday en route to recapturing the Democratic nomination for the third straight time.

Leavitt joins either Keene Mayor George Hansel or former Hillsborough County Treasurer Bob Burnsm with both candidates neck and neck in the Second District GOP Nomination race as of 11 p.m. on Tuesday according to the New York Times. The winner of that race will face Democratic incumbent Annie Kuster.

In the gubernatorial race, Republican incumbent Chris Sununu will face Democratic nominee and outgoing State Senator Tom Sherman.

Incumbent U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan easily won the Democratic nomination, she will now face either former U.S. Army General Don Bolduc or N.H. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Morse in November. Bolduc held a three point lead over Morse as of 11 p.m.

All aforementioned New York Times tallies, provided by the Associated Press, can be found here.

UPDATE: Mowers officially conceded at 11:25 p.m.