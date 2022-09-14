UPDATED: Bolduc leads, Leavitt, Hassan, Pappas, Sherman and Sununu advance

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Civics, Elections 0
Tuesday, September 13, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Civics, Elections 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Matt Mowers (right) talks to supporters. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

⇒ PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS – STATEWIDE AND WARD-by-WARD

MANCHESTER, N.H. – As New Hampshire’s state and federal primary day winds down, congressional candidate Matt Mowers appears to have lost the 2022 New Hampshire First Congressional District Republican nomination to former Trump Administration deputy press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Mowers, the 2020 Republican Nominee, spoke to supporters at Murphy’s Taproom on Tuesday night, but left without making a speech.

As of approximately 11 p.m., the New York Times reported with 44 percent of the vote in across the district, Levitt held a 33 to 26% lead.

If the lead holds, Leavitt will go on to face Democratic incumbent Chris Pappas, who did not have any challengers on Tuesday en route to recapturing the Democratic nomination for the third straight time.

Leavitt joins either Keene Mayor George Hansel or former Hillsborough County Treasurer Bob Burnsm with both candidates neck and neck in the Second District GOP Nomination race as of 11 p.m. on Tuesday according to the New York Times. The winner of that race will face Democratic incumbent Annie Kuster.

In the gubernatorial race, Republican incumbent Chris Sununu will face Democratic nominee and outgoing State Senator Tom Sherman.

Incumbent U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan easily won the Democratic nomination, she will now face either former U.S. Army General Don Bolduc or N.H. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Morse in November. Bolduc held a three point lead over Morse as of 11 p.m.

All aforementioned New York Times tallies, provided by the Associated Press, can be found here.

UPDATE: Mowers officially conceded at 11:25 p.m.

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts