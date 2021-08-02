Levasseur sues city for not releasing police body-cam video in parking ticket probe

MANCHESTER, NH – Alderman-at-Large Joe Levasseur is suing the Manchester police Department for not giving him a copy of a video recording of an interview with a parking enforcement officer, with whom Levasseur had a dispute last January, because it was recorded on an officer’s body-worn camera, which the city maintains is exempt under the Right-to-Know law.

Levasseur’s petition for public records was to be heard July 21, 2021, in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District but the case was dismissed by Judge David Anderson after Levasseur was a no-show. The court contacted his office that morning and waited for him to appear for more than 30 minutes before the city’s attorney, Attorney Brian J.S. Cullen of Nashua, asked the court to dismiss the case. Cullen said he had worked on the city’s response over the weekend and appeared as required and felt the case should be dismissed. The judge agreed.

Later that day, Levasseur filed a motion in which he apologized to the judge and Cullen and asked the judge to reconsider his order. In court documents, Levasseur said he missed the hearing date, “seemingly confusing it with the defendant’s appearance and answer date. Missing the hearing was certainly not intentional and if necessary, Petitioner will re-file and reserve his 91A case,” he wrote in his motion.

The city, in responding to Levasseur’s lawsuit, cited the Right-to-Know law regarding body-worn cameras and listed the only exemptions to the law as recordings depicting any restraint or use of force, the discharge of a firearm or a felony-level offense.

“The plain language of this statute thus clearly precludes production of the recording,” Cullen wrote.

The recording Levasseur wants stems from an incident on Jan. 26, 2021, in which he was issued a ticket for parking in a zone reserved for city buses on Elm Street. He contended he was on city business that day and had placed his city-issued placard, identifying him as an alderman, on his dashboard. The placard frees an alderman from paying parking fees while on city business.

He paid the $50 ticket because, he told Manchester Ink Link in February, he realized after that he was parked in a no-parking zone, a sign he had not seen when parking in the spot.

Parking enforcement officer Robin Dunmyer issued the ticket. On Jan. 28, 2021, she filed a complaint with Manchester police in which she said Levasseur came running out of the Pint restaurant and said, “What the fuck are you doing? I can’t believe you’re doing this. Do you know who the hell I am?”

Manchester Ink Link obtained a copy of the report last February after filing a Right-to-Know request although both the alderman’s and the city employee’s names are blacked out.

Officer Morgan Lovejoy interviewed Dunmyer, recording it in the lobby of the police station using his body cam.

She told police a man came “flying” out of The Pint, 111 Elm St., that day and began yelling, swearing at her and pointing at the aldermanic placard on his dashboard.

As Levasseur and the parking control officer were talking, a city bus was trying to load passengers, but it was partially obstructing traffic on Elm Street because it could not pull all the way into the designated bus parking zone because of Levasseur’s illegally parked car, according to the police report.