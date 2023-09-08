Levasseur, Manchester’s GOP State Reps, endorse Ayotte

Kelly Ayotte on July 31, 2023. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

NASHUA, N.H. – On Thursday, Alderman At-Large Joseph Kelly Levasseur and the Manchester Republican State Representative delegation endorsed Kelly Ayotte’s campaign for New Hampshire Governor.

The delegation includes Larry Gagne (Ward 6), Will Infantine (Ward 6), Brian Cole (Ward 7), Mark McLean (Ward 8), Mark Proulx (Ward 8), and Ross Berry (Ward 6,8,9).

“I’m thankful for the support of Alderman Levasseur and the Republican Representatives from Manchester. I look forward to working with these leaders to help the Queen City become safer and stronger,” said Ayotte. “Our team is growing by the day because leaders from across the state know that we need a tough conservative Governor who will fight every day to keep New Hampshire safe, prosperous and free.”

Last month, Ayotte was also endorsed by Merrimack’s Republican State Representative delegation.

