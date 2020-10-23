Letters: Why Sen. Kevin Cavanaugh deserves your vote

When it comes to public safety and common sense leadership, Kevin Cavanaugh deserves your vote.

From his time as a lineman to his public service as an alderman and state senator, Kevin has always put the safety of his constituents and its first responders first. At a time when police officers are vilified in social media and literally attacked with physical harm, Kevin has worked to ensure that our state has the best first responders possible by helping protect our pension benefits, healthcare, and most importantly our training and equipment.

Kevin knows the threats that exist in our communities and supports the men and women in blue protecting our families, homes and businesses. As an 18-year law enforcement veteran and past President of the NH Police Association, I have worked with Kevin in Concord on numerous public safety bills and he has ALWAYS lent his support to us, even if it crossed party lines. I trust Kevin to make decisions that help our state and encourage you to do the same in his upcoming re-election campaign.

Patrick Cheetham

Manchester, NH

Past President, NH Police Association



Related

Lifelong Granite Stater and 18-year NH Law Enforcement Veteran