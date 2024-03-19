Letters: Warmington has blood money

O P I N I O N

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

To the Editor:

I am a lifelong New Hampshire resident. I am also a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker and Master Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor. As a member of the professional recovery community, and as a person in recovery, I strongly object to the candidacy of Cinde Warmington, a lobbyist for Purdue Pharma.

I believe that someone receiving tens of thousands of dollars in donations from Big Pharma should not be eligible for nomination in our state. Warmington claims to be a “healthcare advocate” but proves to be a dangerous supporter of a dishonest industry that hurts people.

More than one million people have died from overdose deaths in the last two decades, and a clear line can be drawn between the lobbying actions of the pharmaceutical industry and the beginning of the devastating opiate crisis. The aggressive marketing of the opioid OxyContin by Purdue Pharma has led to potentially bankruptcy-inducing lawsuits. Late last year, a $6 billion settlement was reached over Purdue’s deceptive marketing and lobbying practices surrounding opioid painkillers.

A lobbyist in bed with deceptive companies responsible for killing millions of people should not even be eligible to run for office, never mind hold the seat of governor in this state. The entire recovery community will move out of this state if someone receiving “blood money” campaign funding becomes our next governor.

Jason Snook, LICSW, MLADC