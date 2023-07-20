Letters: Trisciani, the leader Manchester needs 

O P I N I O N

With the Manchester municipal races officially starting, I am thrilled to extend my personal endorsement to June Trisciani for Mayor of Manchester. I’ve had the privilege of working closely with June during her tenure as Chair of the Planning Board, and I’ve seen firsthand her leadership and dedication to our city as our representative for Alderman At-Large.

June is a problem solver through and through. A pragmatist with a “get it done” attitude, she doesn’t just talk about the issues; she dives right in to find practical solutions. From revitalizing our economy and promoting equity and inclusiveness, to improving education and making housing more affordable, June has consistently showcased her grounded approach to understanding Manchester’s needs and has delivered tangible results.

What sets June apart is her exceptional ability to bring people together. She transcends the labels of insider and outsider; she embraces the role of an “all-sider.” I have witnessed June time and time again harness the power of collaboration and inclusivity. She has proven her willingness to work with anyone at any level, irrespective of their background or position, to create positive change in Manchester.

I wholeheartedly endorse June Trisciani for Mayor because she embodies the leadership qualities our city needs. Fierce, yet compassionate and collaborative, June is the epitome of a capable leader. Her deep roots in our community, combined with her extensive experience across multiple boards, businesses, and organizations in Manchester, make her uniquely qualified to guide us forward. Let’s unite and throw our support behind June Trisciani for Mayor, with the utmost confidence that her capable leadership will pave the way for a thriving and prosperous future for Manchester.

Sincerely,

Sean Sargent

Life-long Manchester Resident

Vice Chair of the Manchester Planning Board

About the author

Sean Sargent is a lifelong resident of Manchester and resides in the city’s south end with his wife and two boys. He currently serves on the Manchester Planning Board as Vice Chairman. He enjoys building things and helping others build things as well coaching youth basketball and football teams in the City of Manchester.