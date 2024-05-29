LETTERS: Those destroying bird habitat in Milford must be held accountable

O P I N I O N

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

To the Editor:

On May 13 and 14, as part of a parking lot repaving upgrade project directed by Market Basket (MB) in Milford, NH, and carried out by the contractor Continental Paving, about a half-acre of wet pond at the property’s entrance was dredged. The pond, designed in 1995 for stormwater drainage, had become populated by a dense stand of cattails that served as a nesting site for red-winged blackbirds and grackles.

On the second day, a small group witnessed a heart-wrenching scene. A massive digger drove over the remaining habitat, where many nests were located. Adult blackbirds were seen diving overhead in a confused fashion, with food and nesting material in their beaks. A lone fledgling was spotted in the mud and rescued. The rescuer pleaded with the machine operator to stop. He proceeded with the work, blatantly disregarding the nesting fledglings and the public’s pleas.

A provision of the 1918 Migratory Bird Treaty Act makes destroying birds’ nests punishable by hefty fines and prison time. This destruction was reported, and we are working with legal authorities to hold responsible parties accountable. Though many agencies and specialists were notified beforehand to stop the dredging, they did nothing.

As a close-knit community of NH citizens, we are united in seeking justice for the harm done to the birds and the rich wetland habitat. Your participation is crucial. Please join us for a peaceful protest scheduled for June 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. on the corner of the Milford MB.

Linda Dionne, President

President of Voices of Wildlife in NH