Letters: The people of Manchester have your back

Let’s be real, and not act like we don’t know of the individuals who trash our department heads, their fellow aldermen, and school board members in the City of Manchester on their cable TV shows, and on their socials for a number of years.

Let me be clear: we were elected to LEAD – to LEAD – as elected officials we are NOT department heads, we are here to guide, to support, listen, and yes, to hold folks accountable but not to harass, and dehumanize the people we are supposed to lead. That’s just unacceptable. We are not the experts in everything. We all bring in skills that support the leaders of this city that WE HIRED in passing equitable policies.

No one has time for keyboard warriors on social media.

I can’t just sit back, and not provide my input on how I feel about this, Adrienne is coming in with receipts.

Jason Bonilla

Ward 5 School Board