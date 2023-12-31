Letters: The Crossroads of Joy and Sorrow

In life, we often find ourselves at the crossroads of joy and sorrow. The recent passing of my business partner, Mark Fenske, on November 3, 2023, followed not long after by the planned closing of CJ’s Great West Grill on December 23, 2023, marks such a poignant moment for me and the employees of Great NH Restaurants. (T-BONES, Cactus Jack’s, and Copper Door), and the hospitality community at large.

Mark Fenske was not merely my business partner of nearly four decades; he was also a friend, a confidant, a mentor, and an “in-house professor” for thousands of employees over the years. Losing Mark and closing CJ’s leave behind indelible stories and deep voids. In honoring these memories, it’s essential to reflect on the richness each brought to me and our employees’ lives. There’s a great wealth of invaluable lessons we can glean from these legacies.

In 1995, CJ’s Great West Grill was the first restaurant I cofounded with the original founders of T-BONES, which included Mark. I was just a young man at 29 years old, working with seasoned restaurant owner veterans. I learned how to create a concept, a menu, an atmosphere, and, most importantly, how to work as a team within a culture of excellence. One slice of this company culture promotes is that someday you, too, could be an owner of a Great NH Restaurant.

Something I’m proud to say continues today.

You see, our company has continued to grow by bringing in our existing young leaders who have worked to a leadership level, demonstrating leading by example through loyalty, hard work, and a commitment to continue and grow in an ownership capacity.

Mark’s unexpected and unfortunate passing created new opportunities for seven leadership team members. Some have been with us since Salem T-BONES opened in 1984, and others have almost a decade of employment with us. Even before Mark’s passing, he and I had discussed this type of transition by creating ways to acknowledge and promote upcoming leaders while opening paths for Mark’s eventual retirement. He passed before these plans could be formalized. However, in his honor and according to his wishes, most of his ownership has been purchased by the next generation of dedicated, loyal, and talented young leaders.

Mark Fenske’s legacy lives on not just in the recipes and bricks and mortar of CJ’s Great West Grill but also in the hearts, hands, and minds of all those whose lives were touched by Mark’s intellect, creativity, and teaching ways. Let us carry a torch of positivity, community, and gratitude forward, using it to light the way as we venture into the coming year. There is sorrow in Mark’s passing and the closing of CJ’s as both represent the end of an era. Still, it can also signal the beginning of new opportunities, growth, and chances to create fresh memories that will enrich the lives of our employees, the community, and the industry for years to come. Cheers to Mark, CJ’s, new opportunities and to 2024!

Peace and Love to All.

Tom Boucher, CEO-Owner, Great NH Restaurants