Letters: Senators Shaheen and Hassan must do whatever it takes to get the For the People Act signed into law

Dear Editor,

My name is Anne Grossi and I am a resident of Bedford, NH. Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Senator Maggie Hassan must do whatever it takes to get the For the People Act passed in the Senate and signed into law.

The House is about to vote in support of the For the People Act (HR1/S1) which represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to strengthen our democracy by putting more power in the hands of everyday people by strengthening our voting, elections, campaign finance, and ethics laws. Then it will be up to the Senate to pass the bill to get this game-changing bill on President Biden’s desk.

Reforms in the For the People Act are tried and true and have taken hold across the nation. Driven by everyday voters, reforms have passed in red, blue, and purple states and localities, often with bipartisan support.

Anti-democratic and authoritarian forces are on the rise in the United States. More and more people are being shut out of the political process through racist voter suppression laws and barriers to participation. Therefore, it is time for Congress to take bold action to build a democracy that is for the people with solutions that have already been tried and tested in states and municipalities across the country.

Nothing, including the filibuster, which is a relic of the Jim Crow era and subverts the basic notion of majority rule in our democracy, should stop Congress from passing comprehensive democracy reform to strengthen our elections like the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.