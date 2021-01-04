Letters: Protect the New Hampshire Advantage

Dear Editor,

There will be many challenges as the NH 2021 legislative term kicks off during a deadly global pandemic. People are sick, and families are losing loved ones. Jobs have been lost resulting in some who cannot pay for food, rent, medication, and basic supplies. Schools have struggled to remain open, but many are teaching remotely. This requires parents to spend more time teaching, as well as provide a computer, internet access and a workspace for each child, as well as lunches that would otherwise be provided by the school.

This term our elected officials must put party bickering aside and work with each other to focus on what can be done to help our residents. They must focus on housing protections, accessibility to healthcare, protecting small business and workers, and on protecting a strong and safe educational system. Officials must link arms to figure out how to get food to our New Hampshire families and how to keep our residents safe.

Part of the New Hampshire advantage is our jobs and economy. During a pandemic we must laser focus on protecting this, because in the end it’s the people who live and work in New Hampshire that are the source of our economy. To ensure our New Hampshire advantage, our new legislative session must remember that our residents must come first.

Hon. Wendy E.N. Thomas

Merrimack, NH