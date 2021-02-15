Letters: NH’s Death by a Thousand Cuts

Dear Editor:

The legislature is coming at NH with numerous Republican-sponsored bills that would “urbanize” the state faster than Joe Biden and Kamala Harris can revive Obama’s AFFH.

These bills should be opposed because they reward developers with your tax money and promote the building of apartments everywhere. Single-family homeowners beware. Your taxes will go up, and your property values will go down.

HB 586 – Relative to training and procedures for zoning and planning boards and relative to financial investments and incentives for affordable housing development

HB 132– Relative to acreage required to build certain single-family housing.

HB 189 – Relative to accessory dwelling units.

HB 154 – Relative to community revitalization tax relief incentives.

SB 86 – Relative to adopting omnibus legislation relative to planning and zoning.

HB 288 is a bill that was submitted to repeal the Housing Appeals Board and should be SUPPORTED. No 3-person state board should allow predatory developers to override your votes at town meeting.

For more information on these bills and what to do about them please see bedfordresidents.com‘s newsletter for Feb 13, 2021

You might also ask the Governor what he is thinking by promoting this?

Jane Aitken

Bedford, NH