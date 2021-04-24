Letters: NH Emergency Rental Assistance Program can help tenants with past-due and future rent

To the Editor:

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit many in the Granite State hard, right at home. Recognizing the impact of the pandemic on renters and property owners, the federally funded New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program (NHERAP) can help tenants with past-due and future rent, utility and home heating costs, as well as certain other household expenses. If you are a renter who has been affected economically by the pandemic, please contact your Community Action Partnership (CAP) agency at CAPNH.org or call 2-1-1.

NHERAP is for tenants who may be in arrears on their rent and utilities, or even those who are current on rent and just struggling to pay their utility bills. It also can help property owners and managers who have been trying to help tenants who have been unable to keep up with their monthly rent. A landlord, with the tenant’s permission, may apply for assistance on behalf of their tenant. Each CAP agency has a staff person dedicated to working with landlords.

NHERAP can cover past-due and future rent payments; utilities, such as electricity, home heating costs, water, sewer, trash; and other housing-related costs such as internet and relocation expenses associated directly or even indirectly with COVID-19. Payments are made directly to the landlord or utility provider on behalf of the household.

Renter households must meet certain eligibility requirements which are detailed on the CAPNH.org website, or by calling 2-1-1. The majority of renters do qualify for the assistance.

We strongly encourage both tenants and landlords to go to CAPNH.org or call 2-1-1 for more details and to apply right away for this assistance.

Sincerely,

Elliott Berry, Director of Housing Justice, NH Legal Assistance (603) 668-2900 ext. 2908 | eberry@nhla.org

Nick Norman, Director of Legislative Affairs, AANH Government Affairs Chair 603-432-5549 | NRESAssistant1@yahoo.com