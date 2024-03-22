Letters: New Hampshire students deserve a qualified Commissioner of Education

Knowledge and Empathy Matter. In my first year teaching high school English, I learned so much more than just how to plan and implement lessons, grade papers fairly, and convey information. I also learned what challenges my homeless students faced in getting to school, how my students with learning disabilities often viewed the world and learning process very differently than my other students, why my students from seemingly privileged homes still needed support to accomplish their dreams. Those lessons taught me to teach more effectively and to focus carefully on learning where students started so that I could help them see their own successes. It also showed me how to use all of the resources I had most effectively.

Our children deserve the most qualified person for the job. Just as Mark Zuckerberg wouldn’t hire me to run Meta, no matter how much I might surf Facebook and Instagram, New Hampshire shouldn’t be appointing someone with no experience working in public schools to oversee all programs and standards for our public schools. The Commissioner’s job includes establishing standards for all students at all grade levels, including post-high school. Just as our community colleges require someone to have a master’s degree in the specific subject area in which they are an instructor, our highest level administrator for all schools should have, at the absolute bare minimum, a certification as an educator as well as direct personal knowledge of public schools. Additionally, having experience would allow a Commissioner to know which schools are performing best and which ones need support to improve.

Together, we can give our children the advocates they deserve by passing HB 1084’s minimum standards for the NH Commissioner of Education, ensuring empathy and expertise in decision-making for our kids’ futures. Please call your State Representatives and ask them to vote YES for House Bill 1084.