Letters: In response to ‘Landlady Anonymous’: ‘It’s getting colder, it’s time to move them along’

To the Editor:

This is in response to the Nov. 2 Soapbox by “Landlady Anonymous:”

In my opinion, there is help for these people living near the courthouse and under the bridge. But, they have to want to help themselves! Give up firearms/weapons, not use alcohol/drugs. Until someone takes a stand, either on the city or state level, nothing is going to happen.

We have a beautiful new hotel not far from the courthouse… I would hesitate to stay there.

I dropped my husband off at the Volvo garage the other morning. It gave me pause. Laundry hanging from trees, garbage on the ground. I hate to think where these people are taking care of their bodily needs!

It’s getting colder, it’s time to move them along and take the person who uses the sidewalk near BAKED along with them.

There are well-meaning lawyers who speak about violating these people’s civil rights if they are moved along. But, I’m a resident, paying taxes, following the rules, why am I too afraid to walk in these areas? What about my civil rights? These public grounds belong to me, too!

Are there not laws on the books that prevent loitering? That prevent camps from popping up wherever?

And, please note, I’m not an insensitive person. I know these people probably did not choose to live in a tent in freezing temps. I guess I just do not understand why there cannot be an outcome that makes everyone happy. In a perfect world…

Signed,

Marie P., NH