Letters: I’m voting for June Trisciani who ‘will bring fresh, innovative ideas to the table’

O P I N I O N

Next week Manchester residents, myself included, will head to the polls to determine who will lead our city forward.

While many have been focusing on the Mayoral race, we must take the time to understand the impact of Board of Mayor and Alderman (BOMA) as a whole.

There are many important issues the BOMA will need to address as we rebuild our city after dealing with a global pandemic (education, building our local economy, affordable housing…) and in order to do this we need fresh professional perspectives. We need an Alderman who will work with her peers, fostering civil dialogue to get things done. This is why I will be voting for June Trisciani for Alderman at Large on November 2.

June is a fourth-generation Queen City resident, born and raised, who has experience as both a public school teacher and a small business owner. June has also been active on city committees and in various community service endeavors. I’m voting for June because I know she will bring fresh, innovative ideas to the table, along with forward-thinking solutions to the challenges that Manchester faces. And what truly makes June an important addition to the BOMA is her genuine care and concern for all of the members of our community.

So if you’re ready for positive change, transparency in small government, and an Alderman who genuinely has the best interests of the people at heart, please vote for June Trisciani for Alderman at Large.

Nancy Deol

Manchester, NH

