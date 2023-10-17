Letters: ‘I’m sick of the media obsession with President Biden’s age and not his accomplishments’

To the Editor:

I’m sick of the media obsession with President Biden’s age and not his remarkable accomplishments. With only a 50-50 “majority” in the Senate and a narrow House majority, the President achieved more in less than a single term than presidents have normally managed in two full terms. A letter isn’t long enough to summarize Biden’s many achievements.

The long overdue Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides the largest investment in transportation infrastructure since the building of the Interstates in the 1950s. It also expands access to broadband internet and to clean drinking water.

The Inflation Reduction Act allows Medicare for the first time to negotiate the price of prescription drugs. It caps the monthly cost of insulin for seniors at $35, to end Big Pharma’s profiteering on the backs of seniors. It also invests in combating climate change through supporting solar and wind energy, electric vehicles, etc. The Department of Energy estimates it will both drive clean energy generation and reduce greenhouse gas emissions significantly.

The CHIPS & Science Act invests in scientific research and increased domestic manufacturing of microchips, so we don’t have to depend on China. We all remember what happened during the pandemic when car manufacturers couldn’t import enough chips.

Biden’s age and decades of experience in Congress and as Vice President are an advantage. Age and experience give him foreign and domestic policy expertise, and the tools to get stuff done for Americans—as he’s demonstrated, repeatedly. I’m looking forward to a second Biden term.

Susan Mayer

Lee, NH

