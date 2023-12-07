Letters: Granite United Way navigating changing landscape of charitable giving and volunteerism

Dear Editor,

I am writing to commend Granite United Way for its proactive approach in adapting to the changing landscape of charitable giving and volunteerism. In a time where responsiveness is paramount, their commitment to evolving alongside donors, nonprofit partners and volunteers is what sets them apart.

Balancing immediate needs with a long-term approach to underlying challenges is crucial for the success of any organization, particularly one with the rich history of United Way. Local grantmaking, funding collaborations, and innovative programming at scale result in community betterment.

They play a pivotal role in connecting donors with nonprofits, reinforcing the social fabric of our community in areas of financial empowerment, housing, childcare, substance use and mental health. I am particularly excited about the announcement that Granite United Way will now offer three opportunities annually for nonprofits to seek support through a simplified process. Their ability to adapt quickly, lifting grassroots organizations addressing immediate needs and equity gaps while finding new ways to engage long-time partners, is one of their most impressive attributes.

With the decline in overall volunteerism following the pandemic, their plan to engage 10,000 volunteers by 2026 is both ambitious and necessary. They understand the changing dynamics of how people work and their availability to support local nonprofits. By rebuilding volunteer opportunities Granite United Way will do more than increase numbers, they will strengthen our community.

Granite United Way’s initiatives in 2024 are a beacon of adaptability and foresight in the nonprofit sector. I am proud to support this work and witness Granite United Way’s impact.

Sincerely,

Charles Lloyd, Ed.D.

Vice Chancellor, Community College System of New Hampshire

Board Chair, Granite United Way