Letters: Fairness in media coverage

To the Editor:

The “uphill battle” Jon Kiper’s gubernatorial campaign has faced should be of concern to Granite State residents. Kiper is a New Hampshire native and notable Newmarket resident. He is an author, musician, father, community activist, and small business owner. As a former town councilor, he has government experience. In the restaurant industry, he maintains amicable relations with customers who hold a variety of political views. Kiper’s unique set of qualifications suggests he has the capacity to serve as governor of a diverse electorate.

His campaign highlights important issues and he presents reasonable solutions. For example, he has questioned our state’s public education funding model and promoted a more equitable distribution of resources. He has argued that NH should legalize cannabis to generate state revenue without raising taxes, and that NH should provide legislators with reasonable compensation to ensure any resident can serve in government. These aren’t extreme positions. They’re logical policies that have been vetted in other states.

However, despite possessing a background voters would likely view favorably, and demonstrating a nuanced understanding of the issues, Kiper has struggled to obtain media attention. For example, his name is frequently omitted from lists of candidates, and when included, is often framed as an addendum: “Former Newmarket Town Councilor Jon Kiper is also in the race.”

If at the beginning of the electoral process the media environment favors candidates who have been entrenched in politics for years, it precludes viable candidates such as Kiper, the opportunity to run—and win or lose—on merit.

Jonathan Nash