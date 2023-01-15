Letters: Delivering more funding for your community

To The Editor:

The decision to run for your State Senator blossomed from my love for our beautiful Granite State. I hoped to be a voice for the families of District 9, and even more so, highlight the many towns frequently overlooked by legislators due to their comparatively small size. I see these little communities as major contributors to New Hampshire’s character and made it a priority to see that they received the support and resources needed to thrive.

I saw the reduction of New Hampshire’s Rooms and Meals tax as an opportunity to deliver more funding to the small towns of my district and the rest of our state. I’m pleased to say that this initiative resulted in over 9 million dollars being delivered to our district in the 2022-2023 fiscal year, an increase of over 3.4 million dollars from the previous.

From Winchester to New Boston, I made sure every community in District 9 received the funding they deserved, and often desperately needed.

You can count on me to continue advocating for you, your families, and the towns you call home – no matter their size or population. I also encourage you to reach out to your town and see how these new funds were spent, especially if there are areas you believe these funds should be allocated for. You may also email my office with any questions or further projects in your community you’d like to see supported in future revenue distributions: denise.Ricciardi@leg.state.nh.us