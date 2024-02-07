Letters: Be heard at Feb. 8 meeting about proposed changes to Manchester USPS facility

You may have seen in recent news that the U.S. Postal Service is conducting an evaluation of current operations and potential future uses of its Manchester Processing and Distribution Center (P&DC) facility at 955 Goffs Falls Road in Manchester, NH. The plan considers substantial consolidation of the Manchester facility with the Mail Processing and Distribution Center in Boston. This consolidation would end most mail processing operations at the Manchester facility and instead require New Hampshire’s mail to be shipped to Boston for processing.

Diverting this service to Boston would put both local mail delivery times and USPS jobs at risk. Our business community and residents depend on prompt and reliable mail and deliveries from our Postal Service, which would be negatively impacted by this change. Approximately 40-60 Manchester-based employees could see their jobs relocated to Boston. The distance between the two facilities is likely to be unfeasible for many NH employees, especially those who rely on public transportation to get to work.

We wanted to bring this to your attention, as public input is considered during the review. A public meeting will be held to share the initial results of the study and to allow members of the local community to provide their feedback and perspectives on the Initial Findings of the Mail Processing Facility Review (MPFR). The meeting will be held Thursday, February 8, 2 p.m. at Southern New Hampshire University, Webster Hall – Mara Auditorium, 2500 N River Road, Manchester NH 03106.

Given the short notice provided, the delegation has asked for a follow-up meeting with more advance notice and an evening timeframe.

As a voice of our business community, I’d urge you submit comments via this link.

Heather McGrail, President/CEO

Greater Manchester Chamber