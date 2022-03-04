Letter: Victoria Sullivan has a heart of gold

O P I N I O N

THE SOAPBOX

After reading a few stories about Victoria Sullivan, the unfairness and flat-out rudenesses is a lot for people to digest.

So I wanted to say a little bit on a positive note and how she would be good as the Ward 9 alderman for the city.

I have known Victoria for some 11 years now our kids started at elementary school together.

Victoria ran the drama club at HGF and was PTA president. We made fast friends.

She has always had the kids’ best interest at heart, and the parents’. She is a fighter for sure but only for what she believes is in the best interest for all.

Victoria is someone you can count on no matter what, doesn’t currently hold any spot in the public office but she’ll be there. Have a problem with the schools? She is a phone call away. Need your fields cleaned up? Call Victoria she’ll be there (in a leg boot and all). Whether it’s to let you talk it through or it’s a helping hand to get the job done.

I truly feel that Victoria would make a HUGE difference as the Ward 9 Alderman and has a heart of gold. This is her passion and she is here to help others no matter what the cost. I have never seen anyone as strong and willing as Victoria.

Beg to differ? Agree to disagree? Thoughtful commentary on topics of general interest are welcome. Send submissions to publisher@manchesterinklink.com, subject line: The Soapbox.