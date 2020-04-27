Letter: Reopen NH very, very carefully

To the Editor:

I trust our Governor, as an American, and as a citizen of the State of NH. He is making tough executive decisions, but at least we know what we, as Americans like or dislike and he has shown, to all, that he is capable of adjusting his executive decisions. He needs to reassess every 15 minutes, every order written and unwritten yet.

There should be some Republican and Democratic politicians that act as vultures, around him, under the Dome, that are treasonous and must be held accountable for betraying their oaths and sins against the people.

Reopen NH very, very carefully, and move forward; adjust, step forward again, and again or the citizens will create a new normal… because the kettle on flame is about to explode…

Got it!!!

God save NH and our America. 🇺🇸

Jim O’Brien