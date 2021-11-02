Letters: Kelley-Arnold unwavering champion for public schools

Kathleen Kelley-Arnold’s ability to work with parents, teachers, district administrators, and other stakeholders has earned her respect and support from many current and former colleagues and educators. I’m happy to join them in endorsing Kathy’s re-election bid for Ward 2 School Board. Kathy has been an unwavering champion for Manchester public schools her entire life, and she’s got her voting record as a School Board member to prove it. I ask ward 2 friends and voters to support Kathy on November 2nd.
Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.