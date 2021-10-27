LETTER: Kelley-Arnold is outstanding leader

O P I N I O N

Kathy has been a friend of mine for over 20 years. Kathy is committed to our schools and our community, and she is an outstanding leader. Kathy has never been a rubber stamp. She works hard to build consensus, and votes for the greater good of the city. Manchester has a hard-working friend in Kathy, and I hope you’ll consider supporting her on November 2nd! Contact friends in ward 2 today!

– Tim Baines, former Ward 3 Alderman, Charter Commissioner and restaurateur