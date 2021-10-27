LETTER: Kelley-Arnold is a fantastic resource

O P I N I O N

Kathleen Kelley-Arnold has been both a fantastic resource and a trusted colleague for me over the last 20 months on the School Board because of her experience and dedication to this city. She is knowledgeable and committed, and she cares deeply about our students, families, and schools. Kathleen understands the critical link between the success of our students and our schools to the health of our city. I’ve been proud to serve alongside Kathleen on the full School Board, Student Conduct, and Teaching & Learning Committees.

– Jeremy Dobson, Ward 5 Board of School Committee Member