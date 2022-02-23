Letter: I hope that Ward 9 voters will support Jim Burkush on March 15

O P I N I O N

Hello Manchester Residents,

I am a lifelong resident of Manchester and I am writing to urge the residents of Ward 9 to support Jim Burkush as your Alderman in the upcoming special election.

This man has spent his adult life as a firefighter—one of the most dangerous jobs a person can have. Every day on the job, he put his life at risk for you and me. He is an honest, respectful man that has seen it all in his work as a firefighter. He is able to work collaboratively while keeping his constituents’ interests in the forefront of his mind.

He is a positive force and not one to put people down who do not think like him. We cannot allow any more negativity in this city’s leadership roles. We need to listen and look for what is best in the long run for all of us. We finally have people that consider ways to improve our city while accommodating those that need help. This is what happens when we elect people who have empathy and real knowledge of how we can address issues we have at the present time.

If you want the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to work for you, then really think about who you put in that seat. My friend and colleague Barbara Shaw worked hard for Ward 9, and before she passed unexpectedly, she was planning to retire and had asked Jim to run for Alderman next. Barbara knew what a good person Jim Burkush is, and I hope that Ward 9 voters will support him in the special election on March 15th.

Thank you,

Suzanne Chretien

Manchester