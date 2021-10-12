LETTER: Former colleague, school board member, endorses Soule

Dear Editor

My name is Mark Richardson, former Chairman of the Somersworth, NH, School Board, a position I previously held from 2007 through 2009, when Karen Soule was the Superintendent of Schools in Somersworth.

I look for someone who is passionate about the educational and social development of students towards becoming productive young adults, family members and citizens. I look for someone who is willing to go the extra mile to do the work needed to provide community leadership, secure funding, advocate for school improvement, be a consensus builder, listening and using skills and knowledge to educate fellow committee members and the public to the issues before the committee. I look for someone who can develop policies that reﬂect both state and federal law yet be localized to meet the needs of a local school system. I look for someone who understands funding resources and works towards maximizing those dollars to get the biggest bang out of limited ﬁnancial resources. I look for someone who is an advocate for the citizens they represent while also having the ability to educate their constituents as to what is in the best interest of students and their community. Karen meets all of my criteria and has all the tools she needs to hit the ground running on day one when she takes her seat at the table on the Manchester School Committee.

It is with great pleasure that I endorse Ms. Karen Soule for the Ward 3 seat on the Manchester Board of School Committee.

Mark Richardson

Former Chairman, Somersworth School Board