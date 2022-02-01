Lesser-known Black history: From Linda Martel to ‘Wild Bill’ Johnson, ‘firsts’ who broke the color barrier

Kamala Harris was the first Black woman in U.S. history elected to the office of Vice President. Can you name the first Black woman to run for that office?

Charlotta Bass is her name, and her achievement has unfortunately been shrouded from common knowledge, like so many other Black individuals whose “firsts” bear repeating and should be celebrated.

We’re kicking off Black History Month with the following list of those who made their individual marks on the world, achieved excellence through breaking new ground, and earned a place of honor in history by breaking the color barrier.

In 2021, Josephine Baker became the first Black woman to be inducted into France’s Panthéon, one of France’s highest honors. Baker was also the first American woman buried in France with military honors.

In 1969, Linda Martell was the first Black woman to perform at the Grand Ole Opry.

In 1884, Moses Fleetwood Walker became the first Black man to play pro baseball for the Toledo Blue Stockings.

In 2020, Kikkō’s Mariya Russell became the first Black woman to earn a Michelin Star.

Rebecca Davis Lee was the first Black woman to become a physician in the United States graduating in 1864 from Boston’s New England Female Medical College.

In 1874, Edward Alexander Bouchet became the first Black man to graduate and earn a PhD from the American University Yale College.

In 1930, Bessie Stringfield became the first Black woman to make a solo motorcycle trip across the United States.

In 1944, Harriet Pickens and Frances Wills became the first Black women female officers in the US Navy.

Hiram Rhodes became the first Black member of the United States Congress in 1870.

In 1952 Charlotta Bass became the first Black woman to run as a candidate for vice president.

She was also the first Black woman to own and operate a newspaper in the U.S., the California Eagle, the largest African-American paper on the West Coast.

In 1939 Waters became the first black performer to have her own television show, “The Ethel Waters Show.”

In the 1920s, William “Wild Bill Johnson was the first Black Harley Davidson dealer, as well as the first Black man to join the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA).