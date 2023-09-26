Lemay drops out of Ward 8 Aldermanic race

Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Brandon Lemay. Submitted photo

MANCHESTER, N.H. – In a surprise announcement, Ward 8 Aldermanic Candidate Brandon Lemay shared that he will be moving out of Ward 8, making him ineligible to run for the Ward 8 seat on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

Lemay unsuccessfully ran for State Representative from Ward 8 in 2022 and is also a regional organizer for the Rights and Democracy Project.

On Tuesday, Lemay released the following statement to Manchester Ink Link.

Like many renters, my living situation isn’t as stable as other candidates seeking office. Problems with my lease and other personal circumstances have necessitated that I move out of my place on short notice. I will continue fighting for more affordable housing in Manchester, just not as a candidate for political office.

The announcement ultimately seals the re-election of incumbent Ward 8 Alderman Ed Sapienza, with Lemay and Sapienza the only candidates that filed to run for the position earlier this fall.

