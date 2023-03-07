Legislators hear testimony on bill prohibiting youth gender transition procedures

CONCORD, N.H. – Activists filled the state house on Tuesday for a public hearing of the New Hampshire House of Representatives Committee on Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs on HB 619, a bill that would prohibit gender transition procedures for minors.

The bill also modifies state law regarding the definition of conversion therapy, a controversial practice aimed at modifying one’s gender identity or sexual orientation, as something done against someone’s will. Additional language in the bill modifying state law also delays gender transition for children undergoing therapy for gender dysphoria, a sense of unease one has with their gender identity that can cause depression and anxiety.

State Representative Terry Roy (R-Deerfield), the bill’s prime sponsor, says that he brought it forward after concerns parents and physicians in his district fearful of retribution if they did not provide gender transition procedures to minors.

It was also his hope that this bill could provide a discussion on the impact of gender transition medical procedures on children who are still developing medically, stating that several other countries such as the United Kingdom and Sweden have begun to delay gender affirming hormonal treatment on minors, and hoping that this would provide a pause until additional research can be obtained.

“Right now, scientists don’t know the long-term effects of these hormones on children, but we do know that puberty is not a disease, it’s a part of life, and by stopping it, there are many unknown effects,” he said.

While Roy said he supports psychological treatment for children undergoing gender dysphoria or preparing for gender reassignment procedures later in life, medical treatment is not appropriate for those under 18 given that the medical impact of hormone therapy can be permanent.

State Representative Alissandra Murray (D-Manchester), who identifies as a trans non-binary person, spoke in strong opposition to the bill, seeing it as part of an ongoing escalation of attacks on transgender people across the country, citing various threats received related to speaking out against this bill.

“These bills only add to the narrative that dehumanizes us and makes it even harder for us to exist in a society that is still getting used to us being here,” said Murray. “We don’t need the government to get in between parents and their children.”

In response to Roy’s hope that this bill could provide a discussion on gender transition procedures for minors, Murray’s preference would have been to hold that discussion in a less public forum where it the discussions themselves would not be potentially harmful to transgender youth.

“Something that’s not often recognized by state reps is the power dynamics between us and the public. I know there are trans youth in the state house right now who are terrified of this bill passing and what that’s going to mean for them and their everyday lives,” said Murray. “We could have had this discussion in a way that would make them feel like they’re not going to lose their rights.”

The Department of Health and Human Services anticipates that the bill’s passage could impact federal matching funds under Medicaid and the New Hampshire Judicial Branch believes the bill’s passage could result an undeterminable number of new civil cases.

The bill was one of four focused in on by LGBTQ+ rights supporters, with others including SB 272 and HB 10, (relating to parental notification rights in schools) and HB 417 (defining gender affirming-care as child abuse).

Prior to the hearings, those supporters gathered in front of the state house for a rally with remarks such as those presented by Erin George-Kelly, Director of Waypoint Youth Services.

“Young people who identify as LGBTQ+ are at higher risk of mental health struggles and suicide, among many other social issues,” said George-Kelly. “This is not inherent to their sexual orientation or gender identity, but is due to the stigma and mistreatment these youth face throughout society and often within their own families. Safe, supportive school environments, and access to affirming healthcare, can be the things that save a young person’s life.”