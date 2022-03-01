Legends Lost: A Black History Month retrospective of icons who passed in 2021

Black History Month has officially ended but every day there are events, newsmakers and issues that revolve around the Black Community – history is in the making every day, and one of our goals at the Ink Link in 2022 is making sure we provide you with coverage of our community – beyond race or religion, economic status or party lines.

We remain dedicated to connecting our community one story at a time.

In honor of those icons from the Black community who left this earth in 2021, this video retrospective aims to bring into focus the many contributions to arts, culture, sports and life from those who came, lived their lives, and passed on to the next realm.

-Video compilation by Constance Cherise