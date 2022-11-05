Leavitt meets with voters at Manchester campaign stop

MANCHESTER, N.H. – New Hampshire First Congressional District Republican Candidate Karoline Leavitt made an early morning stop the final Saturday before Election Day talking to voters at a quintessential Granite State campaign stop: the Red Arrow Diner on Lowell Street.

“We are feeling great. We’re going to have a huge victory on Tuesday. We feel the momentum as these wonderful supporters just said and it’s everywhere,” she said. “I go to coffee shops, diners, churches, people are excited about this campaign and they are ready for change.”

Leavitt said that the primary issue from voters is inflation, particularly in regard to home heating costs, attacking incumbent Chris Pappas as at the root of those problems for voters. She also attacked Republicans in Washington who support Congress providing financial aid to Ukraine.

“My responsibility will be to serve the people of New Hampshire’s First Congressional District and not a country very far away when we have 8.2% inflation,” she said. “I don’t think it’s wise for Congress to be dishing out money to foreign governments, I’ve been pretty clear on that.”

Rocco Castellano of Goffstown was on hand to talk with Leavitt and called her campaign a “well-oiled machine” and felt confident in Leavitt’s chances as well as those of other Republicans, who he says he will be voting for up and down the ticket.

“I think it’s highly likely based on the polls and the numbers that are coming out that we might see a really significant change in both the House and the Senate, which I think is going to be a welcome change for the country and everyone’s wallets,” he said.

Alexis Motta of Bedford was also on hand to talk with Leavitt. In the past, Motta said she was a registered independent, but is now a registered Republican and like Castellano will be supporting only Republicans on her ballot.

Unlike Castellano, she is more cautious about predictions, but has respect for Leavitt’s work ethic.

“It’s exciting, it’s refreshing, she’s hit the ground running,” said Castellano. “It’s the Saturday before the election, I’d like to know what (the other candidates) are doing. She’s been up since dawn.”