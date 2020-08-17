Leadership Transition at the Safe Sports Network

MANCHESTER, NH – Citing her significant experience in the field of sports medicine and passion for promoting safety for youth, the Safe Sports Network has promoted Amy Hollingworth, ATC, RN to Executive Director. Hollingworth will take the place of Laura Decoster, who helped found the organization 28 years ago and is retiring.

“We’re thrilled to announce this appointment,” said James Vailas, MD, Board President. “Amy has been a critical part of our leadership team for almost 10 years and will play a major role in helping to move our organization forward.”

“At the same time, we wish to salute and thank Laura for her outstanding efforts over the past three decades. Her leadership, vision and organizational skills have been integral to our growth and progress. She will be missed.”

Prior to being named as Executive Director, Hollingworth served as Program Director, a role she has held for the past 7 years. She first joined Safe Sports in 1999 and has held the roles of Resident, Clinical Athletic Trainer and Program Director.

Hollingworth holds a bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY, and a nursing degree from Manchester Community College. She is a Certified Athletic Trainer, Registered Nurse and holds various related professional certifications.

“I am truly humbled by this wonderful opportunity,” said Hollingworth. “Laura has been a wonderful colleague and mentor and has played a major positive role in the lives of hundreds of student-athletes. She leaves a significant legacy.”

Decoster, who plans to move to Florida in retirement, has been working with Hollingworth and the board at Safe Sports to ensure a smooth transition and will remain available to the organization as a consultant. “There are so many people I’m grateful to for what has been an amazing ride over the past 30 years, and I have so many very fond memories. Our donor community, leadership, board and staff have always put the needs of youth athletes first and that has been inspiring to me.”

Hollingworth began her new role last week.

About the Safe Sports Network

Founded in 1989 with free sports physicals for high school student athletes, today the Safe Sports Network provides injury care daily at nine high schools and in its drop-in clinic as well as education for coaches, parents and athletes.

Although participation in high school sports is a very important part of social, physical, and personal development, it is not without risk. In fact, 3.5 million young athletes are treated for sports injuries annually. Without sports medicine professionals on hand, potentially life-threatening conditions, like concussions or heat stroke, may go unrecognized and result in unnecessary death or disability. Safe Sports Network is dedicated to promoting and providing a safe sports environment to young athletes in New Hampshire.

To learn more, please visit: www.safesportsnetwork.org

Safe Sports is part of the NH Musculoskeletal Institute (NHMI), a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the advancement of knowledge in musculoskeletal care and sports medicine and to promoting and providing a safe sports environment for athletes.