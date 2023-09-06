Lawrence man drowns at Hampton Beach

HAMPTON, NH – A surfer at Hampton Beach jumped into action when two swimmers from Massachusetts called out for help. One person was rescued while the other drowned, according to NH State Police.

On September 5, 2023, at approximately 7:30 p.m., New Hampshire State Police Communications Unit received a call of a possible drowning off of Hampton Beach in Hampton. At the time, it was reported that one person had been rescued from the water and another was still missing.

The caller, who was a good Samaritan surfing in the area, initially located the two swimmers who were yelling for help. He quickly brought one swimmer to shore, later identified as Luis Colon-De-Lara, 28, of Lawrence, MA. The good Samaritan then called 911 to let them know that there was another swimmer still missing.

Hampton Fire arrived on scene and began to search the area. They found the victim in the water, later identified as Wandy Bethancourt-Adames, 27, of Lawrence, MA. The victim was brought to shore and CPR was performed. He was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Responding agencies included the Hampton Police and Fire Departments, the US Coast Guard, New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol and the NH Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional details is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police – Marine Patrol Sergeant Nicholas Haroutunian at (603) 227-2112 or via email, Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov.