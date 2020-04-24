Law enforcement delivers lunch to Emergency Room workers, bag pipers play

MANCHESTER, NH – NH Police Association Pipes and Drums, NH State Police, Manchester Police, and Londonderry Police delivered lunches Friday to front-line workers at Catholic Medical Center and Elliot Hospital.

A line of police vehicles pulled up in front of each Emergency Department and the NH Police Association Pipes and Drums played for the workers. In all, 150 prepared lunches from Big Easy Bagel were delivered to each hospital.

The effort was put together by law enforcement to show their appreciation for the front line health care workers during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Slideshow by Jeffrey Hastings, frameofmindphoto.com

