Laughter for a cause: Queen City Rotary Club announces return of Comedy Bowl in 2023

MANCHESTER, NH – Great food and fun will be on the menu as the Queen City Rotary Club hosts its annual comedy bowl fundraiser next month. The annual event, which includes a buffet dinner, comedy show, silent auction and cash bar, will take place on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at St. George’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Manchester.

“The comedy bowl is one of our most important fundraisers,” said Shilpi Mehrotra, of the Queen City Rotary Club. “And 100 percent of the proceeds from the event will directly benefit youth charities and agencies across Greater Manchester.”

Queen City Rotary Club Comedy Bowl

Saturday, February 4, 2023

6 p.m. social hour

7 p.m. buffet dinner

8 p.m. comedy show

St. George’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover St., Manchester, NH

“We’re particularly excited to bring this great event back,” said Ms. Mehrotra. “We paused the past two years due to the pandemic but are pleased to be able to once again invite the community to join us for this impactful fundraiser.”

Ms. Mehrotra added that there are still some excellent sponsorship opportunities available for the event, which draws over 400 people. To learn more, please visit the club’s website at www.queencityrotary.org.

Headliner – Joe Yannetty