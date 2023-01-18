Laughter for a cause: Queen City Rotary Club announces return of Comedy Bowl in 2023

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 Chris Dugan Community, Events 0
Wednesday, January 18, 2023 Chris Dugan Community, Events 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Great food and fun will be on the menu as the Queen City Rotary Club hosts its annual comedy bowl fundraiser next month.  The annual event, which includes a buffet dinner, comedy show, silent auction and cash bar, will take place on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at St. George’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Manchester.

“The comedy bowl is one of our most important fundraisers,” said Shilpi Mehrotra, of the Queen City Rotary Club.  “And 100 percent of the proceeds from the event will directly benefit youth charities and agencies across Greater Manchester.”

Queen City Rotary Club Comedy Bowl

  • Saturday, February 4, 2023
  • 6 p.m. social hour
  • 7 p.m. buffet dinner
  • 8 p.m. comedy show
  • St. George’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover St., Manchester, NH

“We’re particularly excited to bring this great event back,” said Ms. Mehrotra.  “We paused the past two years due to the pandemic but are pleased to be able to once again invite the community to join us for this impactful fundraiser.”

Ms. Mehrotra added that there are still some excellent sponsorship opportunities available for the event, which draws over 400 people.  To learn more, please visit the club’s website at www.queencityrotary.org.

Headliner – Joe Yannetty

A seasoned professional, comedian Joe Yannetty draws on his travels, his Italian heritage, family situations and Boston blue- collar upbringing to bring family-oriented comedy to audiences around the world. Yannetty has been a guest on dozens of television shows, and has headlined around the world.

Jody Sloane

For the past fifteen years Jody Sloane has honed her skills as a “sit down” comic working as a “Conducktor” for Boston Duck Tours. Impishly perverse, her style is thoughtful, yet edgy; touching on age, divorce, and being raised by wolves.She’ll have you convinced that in the darkest corners of truth is comedy.

Rafi Gonzalez

Rafi Gonzalez is a stand-up comedian from Puerto Rico known for his conversational style and material that centers around his experiences with American culture. Originally finding success as the lead singer of a nationally touring rock band, Gonzalez switched gears in 2015 and exploded onto the New England and Boston comedy scenes.

Jeff Koen

Jeff Koen performs standup in and around the Boston area, and has toured New England theaters as the opening act for Juston McKinney. He’s also performed with the themed standup show How Men Think (Or Do They?) In 2011, he won the first O’Brien’s Comedy Contest in MA, beating out a field of 40 other professional comedians.

About this Author

chrisdugan

Chris Dugan

Chris Dugan is a regular contributor to Manchester Ink Link and writes the Medical Matters column.

Email

See all of this author's posts