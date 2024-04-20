Late runs spoil Macko’s solid start for Fisher Cats

PORTLAND, ME – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (7-7) were outscored by the Portland Sea Dogs (8-4) Saturday afternoon at Hadlock Field, falling 6-2.

New Hampshire starter Adam Macko (L, 0-1) reached a new season-high with 5 2/3 innings and struck out six in the Saturday loss. Macko gave up one run on three hits through five innings until Portland turned around three consecutive extra-base hits with two outs in the sixth, ending his line with three runs (two of them earned) on five hits.

Portland’s Hunter Dobbins (W, 1-0) secured the quality start in his six innings and surrendered one run on four hits. Felix Cepeda (S, 3) recorded the six-out save with a run allowed on a pair of New Hampshire hits.

Offensively, Fisher Cats shortstop Michael Turconi finished with a 2-for-3 day and led the offense with an RBI and scoring once. The Fisher Cats offense only struck out once in the loss.

The six-game series concludes Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field with a 1:05 PM EDT first pitch between New Hampshire and Portland. Fisher Cats RHP Trent Palmer (1-0, 4.26 ERA) is scheduled to oppose Portland RHP Angel Bastardo (0-1, 3.72 ERA) in the series capper. First pitch from Portland is scheduled for 1:00 PM EDT, with pregame coverage beginning at 12:30 PM EDT on the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

The Fisher Cats are scheduled to play 69 home games in 2024 at Delta Dental Stadium. New Hampshire returns home Tuesday, April 23, for a six-game series with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets.