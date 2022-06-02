Late rally not enough to take S-Dogs over F-Cats

MANCHESTER, N.H. – For the second straight day, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats achieved victory over archrival Portland, with Wednesday’s victory coming with a score of 4-3.

New Hampshire’s first run came in the bottom of the fourth as Philip Clarke was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, evening things up at one run a piece. New Hampshire would take the lead later in the inning on a bases loaded walk of L.J. Talley.

Cam Eden’s two-run RBI double, his first ever hit at the Double-A level, brought Talley and Will Robertson across the plate to make it a 4-1 Fisher Cats lead.

Portland made things difficult in the top of the ninth as Christian Koss’ two-out triple set him in place to score off a Hudson Potts double. Kole Cottam would single Potts home on the next at-bat, but that would be it for the Sea Dogs as Jake Elliott needed only three pitches to strike out Brandon Howlett at the next at-bat, finishing the contest.

Elliott earned his second save of the year for retiring the Sea Dogs in the ninth and Andrew Bash (2-1) was the winner for his 11 outs of early relief, giving up a run off four hits and striking out four.

New Hampshire finished with six hits on the day, with Tanner Morris collecting two of them, including a double to go along with Eden’s.

Game 3 of the series is set to start at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday. Brady Lail (1-2, 5.52 ERA) is set to open things on the mound for New Hampshire against a Portland starter yet to be named.