Late rally not enough for Fisher Cats

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. – A late rally was not enough as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats fell to the Somerset Patriots on Friday night, 3-2.

The Fisher Cats took a 1-0 lead early thanks to Orelvis Martinez’ RBI single in the first, a lead they’d keep until the fifth that Fisher Cats starting pitcher Jimmy Robbins slammed for a pair of runs.

One of the RBI singles in that fifth inning came off the bat of Trey Sweeney, and he’d add another in the seventh for the hosts.

Ultimately, that would be all the Patriots needed, as Damiano Palmegiani was given a bases loaded walk in the ninth to put the game back within one but Martinez would strikeout on the very next at-bat to conclude the contest.

Kekai Rios led the way offensively for New Hampshire, going 3-for-4. Miguel Hiraldo also had two hits.