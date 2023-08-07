Late inning offense helps Fisher Cats secure series finale

BINGHAMTON, N.Y — The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, secured the series finale on Sunday night against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies by a score of 8-4 from Mirabito Stadium.

In a 4-4 game after seven innings, New Hampshire (10-20, 45-53) plated four runs across in the eighth and ninth innings to win the game.

Andres Sosa delivered the go-ahead hit in the eighth off left-handed reliever Daniel Juarez (1-3) with a tiebreaking RBI single to left, one of his game-high three hits and one of his two RBIs on the night. It was Sosa’s second three-hit game at the Double-A level.

Riley Tirotta added a run with a double down the line, his first hit of the series, before Sebastian Espino made it a three-run eighth inning with a sac fly to left.

Sosa drew a bases loaded walk in the ninth to tack on another run.

Miguel Hiraldo led the team with three RBIs on one swing, a three-run homer to left-center in the fifth. It was Hiraldo’s sixth homer of the season and his first home run in almost a month.

Starting right-hander Abdiel Mendoza made his second Double-A start in the series. The 24-year-old Panamanian threw five innings, allowed two runs on five hits and one walk and struck out five in a no-decision. Mendoza has now gone five innings in three of his last four starts between Double-A New Hampshire and High-A Vancouver.

Out of the bullpen, right-hander Fitz Stadler struck out three in 1.2 innings while right-hander T.J Brock (2-1) picked up the win after throwing an 1.1 shutout innings with a pair of strikeouts. Right-hander Juan Nunez pitched a 1-2-3 ninth with two strikeouts to close out the game.

The Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday at 7:05 to open a six-game home stand against the Reading Fightin’ Phils.